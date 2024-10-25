Taylor Mathis & Her 'Walking Bets' Boobs Are Now At The Center Of Crypto Drama

Guys, it's Friday, you've worked your ass off for 60 hours this week and all you want to do is get caught up on the latest Internet gossip while suckin' down a couple of cold ones at lunch before busting ass a couple of more hours and then heading home.

I'm not going to get too deep into the drama surrounding ‘Walking Bets’ Taylor Mathis, but I wanted to address this because it's all the rage the last 24 hours.

According to the Internet analysts, Mathis and her boobs are now at the center of what they're calling crypto shenanigans and now these guys are convinced she's going to jail and the Feds are going to get her on fraud charges.

These guys who have been mesmerized by Taylor's boobs for like six months now say she fooled them with a meme coin crypto scam by telling them to buy her $TAYLOR coin only to cash out and leave them holding the bag.

Here's how this all ALLEGEDLY played out as broken down by @Tyler_Did_It, who makes sure to say he's not a lawyer:

-Degens make a TAYLOR coin after her likeness

-They get in touch with her and she agrees to promote the token for 2% of the supply (20M tokens)

-TAYLOR runs past a $6M market cap (mc) in just 3 days after she endorses the token -The TAYLOR token then dips into the week, falling below $1.5M Then last night,

-Taylor dumps her full 2% stack for 95 SOL ($16k) which sends the token back under $100k mc -She posts "Yea the crypto thing is not for me lol" on X, then later posts more about it saying she'll donate the funds to a toy fund (now deleted)

-Then later last night her wallet rebuys 34M tokens for $9,000

-The TAYLOR token starts to rebound as people figure this out -She begins posting about her re-buys in reply to an Ansem tweet, says "Great narrative right the lore is crazy"

Now guys are screaming that Taylor Mathis is a fraud, going to jail for scamming them out of money, blah, blah, blah

I can't stop laughing over the possibility of Taylor and her boobs ALLEGEDLY scamming men out of money through a meme coin. It's pretty much 2024 in a nutshell.

Guys who love boobs bouncing around in 4k on their phones PISSED that Taylor made a few bucks off a meme coin sends them into a rage.

It's a tale as old as time.

Just think about what must've been going through Al Gore's head when he invented the Internet.

One day there will be a woman with big boobs who will scam horny men out of digital currency called TAYLOR coin and they'll yell ‘SECURITIES FRAUD’ on a message board owned by a nerd named Elon who can't stop impregnating women in a race to repopulate the world.

Preposterous.

Taylor Mathis is one of the best things to happen to the Internet in 2024 now that Paige Spiranac has gone off to make money with Only Paige & some other paid social media app

Like OutKick founder Clay Travis has always said, he only believes in two things completely: Boobs and the First Amendment. They've never let him down and they should be protected at all costs.

In this case, those screaming SHE'S A FRAUD!!!! let boobs cloud their judgment and if it cost them money, that's on them. It's not the first time in the history of the world that boobs have cost guys a bunch of money.

Do you remember a football coach named Mike Price who ended up at a Pensacola strip club and it cost him his job at Alabama?

Boobs caused that.

Hugh Freeze was accused of making at least 12 calls to escort services while he was at Ole Miss. He was allegedly using a school phone to place those calls.

And OnlyFans made $6.6 in revenue in 2023.

Boobs did that.

Let this be a lesson to you guys as you're suckin' down those lunch beers and the booze starts to talk. Believe in boobs, but don't start bitching if the boobs separate you from your money.

It's just business 101.