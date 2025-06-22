WNBA's Newest Star Has Fire Instagram Loaded With Viral Photos

WNBA player Sophie Cunningham is making a name for herself on and off the court.

The Indiana Fever guard's profile skyrocketed after she stepped up to defend teammate Caitlin Clark following a dirty cheap shot against the Sun.

The moment immediately went viral, and it appears Cunningham's fame is here to stay.

Sophie Cunningham is very popular on Instagram.

OutKick's Bobby Burack wrote a great piece about how Cunningham's following on social media are booming and jersey sales are soaring.

While the WNBA doesn't have a lot of stars outside of Caitlin Clark and a very small handful of other players, it appears Cunningham has broken through and is making a name for herself.

Naturally, as a Big J journalist, I had to figure out what the hype was all about, and that required me to hop on over to her Instagram, where the WNBA guard now has more than 775,000 followers.

I'm not an expert on social media, but something tells me Cunningham's explosion in growth might only just be getting started.

Game recognizes game, and Cunningham is crushing it. First, she started a scuffle after going Ray Lewis on the court to protect Caitlin Clark, and then it turns out this woman is absolutely cooking on social media.

The WNBA needs as many stars as possible, and there's no doubt Cunningham has the goods to get the job done.

The Indiana Fever play Sunday at 3:00 EST against the Las Vegas Aces. It will be interesting to see what Cunningham cooks up this time. Hit me with your thoughts on her at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.