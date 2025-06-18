Famous Porn Star Slams WNBA For Absurd Caitlin Clark Treatment

Porn star Kendra Lust isn't impressed by what is unfolding in the WNBA with Caitlin Clark.

Clark was hit in the eye and rocked to the ground during a blowout Tuesday night win against the Connecticut Sun.

Despite Marina Mabrey being responsible for dropping Clark during the scuffle, she was only hit with a technical foul and not ejected.

Clark also received a technical foul, as did Jacy Sheldon for hitting the Indiana Fever star's face. It's honestly nothing short of shocking Mabrey wasn't tossed.

Kendra Lust calls out WNBA.

Lust, a friend of OutKick, weighed in on Wednesday about the insanity of the situation, and it's clear she's not overly impressed.

"How was nobody ejected ? @WNBA this is crazy..poke to the eye more intentionally than a UFC fight lol then another player comes and knocked down," Lust tweeted Wednesday afternoon while calling out the league for Clark's treatment.

Lust is a monster UFC fan and knows a thing about fighting and violence in sports.

As someone who has known Lust going back years (don't make a big deal about it), I had to do a little Big J journalism and pick her brain further.

Specifically, what will it take for the cheap shots against Clark to come to an end?

"I think it’s either gonna be her getting hurt or a fight for the WNBA to finally take action. Other top players in the league speaking up would help also," the multi-AVN award winner told me.

What happened with Mabrey and Sheldon is far from a one-off event. Clark has had multiple issues with opponents.

Angel Reese chased after following a routine basketball foul, the Fever phenom was slammed to the ground during her rookie season against the Sky and also took a close-line to the head.

The fact we now have Kendra Lust weighing in shows just how much Caitlin Clark transcends traditional WNBA norms. What a time to be alive. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.