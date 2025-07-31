U.S. Military Quietly Carrying Out Historic Bombing Campaign Against Terrorists: DETAILS

The United States military has been smashing terror targets in Somalia without much notice from the public or media.

President Donald Trump vowed to eliminate threats to America when he returned to the White House for his second term.

He wasn't playing games.

The United States has beefed up border security, declared drug cartels terrorist organizations, carried out multiple raids smoking bad guys overseas and the military has been smacking targets in Somalia.

Military carrying out massive bombing campaign in Somalia.

The United States is currently on pace to set a record for the most bombing strikes in Somalia in history as the administration and military target ISIS and Al-Shabab, according to the military publication Stars and Stripes.

The Monday report claims the military has conducted 52 air strikes since the start of 2025, citing AFRICOM data.

For comparison, the most strikes ever carried out in the country was a total of 63 in 2019. That means the military has five months to break the record, which seems like a guarantee at this point.

Somalia has been a hotbed for problems going back to the early 1990s, and it became a hub for terrorists during the GWOT. It remains that way in 2025, and the United States military has been committed to disrupting ISIS and Al-Shabab in the region.

That includes a recent operation last week to capture a high-ranking ISIS official. The exact American units involved weren't revealed, but SEAL Team 6 has long had a heavy presence in Somalia.

Delta Force has been more focused on Syria, but operates around the world.

Bad people looking to threaten America need to know our military stands ready to confront them wherever they might be. We have the greatest military in human history, and when they go to work, it's not going to end well for the target. Play stupid games, win very stupid prizes. We can't let the bad guys ever forget that. Credit to everyone doing their part. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.