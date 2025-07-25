U.S. Military Obliterates Scumbag ISIS Terrorist Leader In Violent Overnight Raid: DETAILS

Combat operations against terrorists in Syria continuing following the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad

A piece-of-garbage ISIS leader is no longer breathing after getting a visit from the United States military in Syria.

Syria is currently an out-of-control country on the brink of becoming a failed state following dictator Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country last December.

Assad fled to Russia following 10-plus years of civil war – a war that resulted in the regime losing control of large chunks of the country. That allowed terrorist organizations like ISIS to flourish. The United States, Kurds, Russians, and other forces launched a massive campaign against terrorists in Syria.

Now, with Assad gone, there's hardly peace. In fact, there were recent bloody clashes between rival groups and there are still significant fears of a terrorist resurgence in the region.

United States kills ISIS leader in Syria

Well, the United States is doing what it can to make sure ISIS never comes back in a meaningful way, and that includes killing a senior leader in a direct action raid on Friday.

"Early this morning in al Bab, Aleppo Governate, Syria, CENTCOM Forces conducted a raid resulting in the death of senior ISIS Leader, Dhiya’ Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult ISIS-affiliated sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani. These ISIS individuals posed a threat to US and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government. Three women and three children were also on the target and were unharmed," U.S. Central Command announced Friday morning.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander, added, "We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they are. ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide. Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland."

The popular X foreign affairs account @OSINTdefender shared a few short videos allegedly showing helicopters inserting American commandos onto the scene of the raid.

While no specific unit was named by the military, Syria has been Delta Force's area of operations and playground since the United States went in to fight ISIS during the Obama administration.

It's hard to imagine Delta is in-country and wasn't tasked with the raid, seeing how they're the country's premier Tier One direct action unit.

The last thing you want to see as a bad guy is those guys showing up on your front steps. It's a curtain call every single time.

Let this serve as a reminder to every bad guy out there hoping to hurt innocent people. We have the ability to reach out and touch them whenever we want and there's not a damn thing they can do about it.

