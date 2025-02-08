Syrian Dictator's Fall Included Insane Move, Wild New Details Reveal

New details have emerged about the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and it's straight out of an epic spy thriller.

The notorious Syrian strongman's rule ended on December 8, 2024, when he fled Damascus for safety in Russia.

Assad left following a brutal and bloody civil war that lasted more than a decade and unleashed chaos across the region.

Now, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani - a terrorist - is running the country. Yes, Syria lost a dictator to only have him replaced by a former member of Al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra. Great stuff, guys. Bang up job all the way around.

New details emerge in the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

While we can debate the current state of Syria all day, what's even more fascinating is Assad's fall and the fact that most details still aren't known.

In fact, I'm fairly certain we'll never know exactly how Assad's government fell and how people fled like rats on a sinking ship.

NBC News managed to track down some members of Assad's inner circle and interviewed them about the final hours of the brutal regime before it collapsed.

The main takeaway?

Assad managed to slip out into the night without even those closest to him knowing. That included a scheme of convincing everyone a big speech was coming. While that was being prepared, the strongman dictator managed to sneak away without anyone knowing and was whisked away by the Russians. He also allegedly tried to call Vladimir Putin…..and it went to voicemail. Ouch!

Check out the wild new details below.

This stuff is straight out of a Tom Clancy book, and again, I have no doubt there are a lot more details out there that we still don't know about.

It's been reported that Assad didn't even tell his own brother, Maher, that he was leaving. That's a pretty bold decision considering Maher oversaw the brutal crackdown on Syrian citizens and opposing fighters.

As I previously said, I don't think Maher and Bashar are going to link up for drinks in Moscow in the near future.

Someone is going to eventually write a book about Assad's fall, and it will be a must-read. Until then, we'll have to settle for the slow drip of new information.