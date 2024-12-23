Syrian Dictator Pulled Wild Move While Fleeing To Russia, Is A Bit Hilarious

It seems unlikely Bashar al-Assad and his brother Maher will be meeting up for beers in the near future.

The former Syrian dictator's government collapsed in early December when a massive offensive led by the terrorist organization HTS and its leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (also known as Ahmed Al-Sharaa) pushed into Damascus.

Assad fled to Russia as the Rebels took Damascus. It ended his rule of more than 24 years and his family's more than 50+ years of power in Syria.

There's just one person who never got a phone call about getting on the flight out.

Bashar al-Assad reportedly ditched his brother when fleeing Syria

Bashar's brother Maher al-Assad was one of the most powerful men in Syria before the collapse. He commanded the 4th Armoured Division, and played a pivotal role in protecting the regime during its bloody and brutal civil war.

He's a bad dude who wouldn't hesitate to kill at the drop of a hat. One of the reasons his brother was able to cling to power for so long during the civil war was because Maher used the 4th Armoured Division to crush resistance. The man is absolutely insane and a loose cannon.

You'd think that Maher would be the first one on the list of people who needed to get the hell out of Syria. If not, he could end up like Muammar Gaddafi given how many people have scores to settle with him.

Well, it turns out Bashar's phone wasn't working when he fled in the early morning hours of December 8th. Reuters and other outlets have reported he didn't tell his brother he was leaving. Instead, he was projecting a sense of calm that everything would be fine, and he then vanished into the night. He hasn't been seen since, and his location in Russia remains unknown.

Yes, Bashar al-Assad allegedly didn't tell his own brother that he was leaving as the rebels advanced into Damascus. Do we think they have a great relationship? Well, if they did, I can't imagine they do now.

To make matters more interesting, nobody knows where Maher is. There have been reports claiming he's in Iraq, Iran and Russia. If he's smart, he'll keep his head low and try to avoid attention. Like I said above, HTS would do him similar to Gaddafi.

What calculations did Bashar make when deciding that he wasn't going to tell his brother it was time to go? How much do those two hate each other that Bashar left Maher to fend for himself? It's simply wild, and also a bit funny.

There is going to be a series someday about the fall of Bashar al-Assad, and it's hopefully going to be outstanding. The scene where arguably the second most important member of the regime gets left out in the cold could be every bit out of "Downfall" is it could be out of "Veep." Either way, the Assad regime is done. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.