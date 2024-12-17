Comedian Melts Woke Snowflakes With Hilarious Rant About Assad And Syria: WATCH

Tim Dillon, once again, gave fans a hilarious show on his podcast.

Dillon has become one of the most famous comedians in the world, and for good reason. The man simply doesn't care what people think.

He has no filter, and that's led to so many hall of fame moments that it's hard to keep track of them all.

Tim Dillon reacts to Syria falling.

Well, buckle up because we have a very spicy segment from Tim Dillon to share with you all today. In his latest episode that was released over the weekend, Dillon reacted to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad being overthrown by extremist factions.

HTS - the leader of the rebels - is designated a terrorist organization by the United States of America. They now control an entire country.

Dillon had plenty of thoughts on the situation and Assad, who he jokingly claimed was a friend of the show. Pour yourself a drink and smash the play button on the video below.

Just be warned that it's not for woke snowflakes and people easily offended. Make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Was that funny or was that funny? It was absolutely hilarious, and anyone who thinks otherwise should get a sense of humor.

Great comedy requires nothing to be off-limits, and the situation in Syria is so absurd that it's ripe for comedy. We have people in America literally celebrating a man - Abu Mohammad al-Jolani - with a $10 million bounty on his head from our own government.

It's just an absurd situation. Of course, Assad was a terrible human, but the situation is far from black and white.

Let me know what you think about Dillon's rant and the situation in Syria at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.