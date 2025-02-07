Trump Killed ISIS Leader In Brutal Fashion, New Details Show

Details are emerging on President Donald Trump wiping out an ISIS leader.

Trump shocked people at the start of February when he announced a massive military strike had been carried out against an ISIS leader in Somalia.

Details, at the time, were pretty much limited to nothing. Eventually, footage was released showing massive airstrikes on a cave system.

The footage was brutal, and the details are proof the American military is the best in the world.

Details of strike on ISIS leader in Somalia revealed.

The strike was launched against ISIS leader Ahmed Maeleminine, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. He's described as a senior ISIS recruiter, financer, and external operations leader.

Now, he's dead and his body parts probably landed in multiple different places, judging from the details.

Trump was briefed on the situation the Thursday prior to the strike by administration officials, and authorized it "with the stroke" of a pen.

Early Saturday morning, 16 F-18s launched from the Harry S. Truman roared through the air over the Puntland region of Somalia to deliver justice.

The strike was so strong that locals described "seeing flames reaching into the sky," according to the same report.

"The strikes targeted about 10 locations in the Cal-Miskaad areas, most of them caves, and we believe that many of the militants were killed," General Adan Abdi Hashi, a local commander of forces aligned with America, told VOA, according to the same report.

Sixteen F-18s hitting 10 targets so hard the flames reach the sky is a hell of a lot of firepower. It's pure brutality and overwhelming air power at its finest. It's also a reminder that when the U.S. military shows up, it's a curtain call for the bad guys.

Let this serve as a reminder to anyone who thinks they can threaten America. It always ends poorly for the bad guys.