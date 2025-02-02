Shocking Video Shows Massive Military Strike Against ISIS: WATCH

Footage is out from President Donald Trump's massive bombing strike against an ISIS leader.

Trump surprised people when he announced Saturday with no warning that a strike had been carried out to eliminate an ISIS leader in Somalia.

The President stated the following:

"This morning I ordered precision Military air strikes on the Senior ISIS Attack Planner and other terrorists he recruited and led in Somalia. These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies. The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did! The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that 'WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'"

Footage of ISIS strike released.

Now, footage from the strike has been unclassified and is going mega-viral on the web. It's the definition of a FAFO moment.

The footage shows multiple massive explosions hammering the target. It's hard to imagine many people could have walked away alive.

Why?

You'll understand why once you see the video.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. As I've said too many times to count, there's not a military on the planet capable of doing what the United States' military can do.

We have the ability to reach out and touch people wherever we want, when we want and how we want.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth released the following details about the strike:

"At President Trump's direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorized U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis mountains.

Our initial assessment is that multiple operatives were killed in the airstrikes and no civilians were harmed. This action further degrades ISIS's ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump's leadership."

Let this serve as a warning to anyone who thinks they can threaten America and get away with it. You're signing your own death warrant, and the bad guys can run. They'll just die tired.

