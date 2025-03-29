Snow White Is Now Rated Lower Than One Of The Most Disturbing Films In History

We're a little over a week into this new Snow White movie releasing, and I've gotta say – it ain't getting any better.

Frankly, the numbers for this heaping pile of woke Disney trash are getting worse by the day. I know, I didn't think it was possible to get worse. But … it's getting worse.

Not only has Snow White been a collosal flop for Disney that's ultimately going to cost them millions of dollars, but it now ranks as one of the worst movies in history. That's right. History!

That's according to its current IMDb rating of 1.5. Do you understand how awful that is? Obviously, it sounds awful, but when you add in context, it just becomes downright embarrassing.

That rating not only makes this virtue-signaling reboot one of the lowest-rated movies in IMDb's rating history, it also means that it just recently surpassed two of the most disgusting movies in cinematic history.

The Human Centipede II and III. And buddy, if you do not know about The Human Centipede franchise, I

invite you to look it up for yourself.

Wait! Make sure you're alone. Make sure you're in Incognito mode. And THEN, look it up yourself.

Godspeed.

This has to be rock bottom for Snow White, right?

My God. This HAS to be rock bottom, right? I mean, I know it's a miserable film with an even more miserable lead actress as Snow White, but still … you just can't get any lower, right?

Think about it … America has essentially said that an entire film series about people being surgically attached to another human anus is BETTER than this version of Snow White.

That's what the Human Centipede series is, if you can't put two and two together. It's just … random people being attached to random anuses. I watched the first one back in college for some inexplicable reason. I, admittedly, have not watched the other two. Can't imagine why!

But, they're both apparently better than Snow White. Amazing.

For those who missed it, this latest reboot from Disney has been widely panned since its release last week because A) it's woke garbage, and B) the main character is a Trump-hating liberal who is maybe the biggest brat on the planet.

This Rachel Zegler? She's the WORST. She hates Trump, hates anyone who supports Trump, and, I'm quite sure, hates this country. Naturally, Disney decided to cast her as Snow White.

Oh yeah! She's not white, either. So they also changed Snow White's race along the way.

Sounds like a shitty movie. And now, it's worse than a movie about shit.

God works in mysterious ways.