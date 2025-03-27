'Snow White' Hits Another Remarkable New Low

The news for Disney's live-action "Snow White" adaptation just keeps getting worse.

Opening weekend box office came in far below expectations at just $42.2 million, when even pessimistic pre-release tracking suggested over $60 million. Then, on its first Monday, it dropped over 75% from its Sunday gross. For a film that needed to gross at least $300 million domestically to have any hope of breaking even, it's made just $50 million in most of its first week.

Even the son of the film's producer had some extremely harsh words for the film's star, Rachel Zegler, whose repeated political comments impacted the reception and box office.

Critics hated the movie, with less than 50% giving "Snow White" a positive review, per Rotten Tomatoes. But audiences seem to dislike it even more. Like, really, really dislike it.

‘Snow White’ Has Unbelievably Low Audience Rating

IMDb, the film information and reviewing page, allows fans to rate films, with a collective score out of 10 representing how loved, or hated, a movie might be.

"Interstellar," for example, has an 8.7/10 rating with 2.3 million votes. The most popular film on IMDb is "The Shawshank Redemption" at 9.3/10.

"Snow White" has accumulated 193,000 votes thus far. It's rating?

1.6/10. 1.6!!!

For comparison, "Disaster Movie," long viewed as one of the worst movie ratings on IMDb, has a 1.9/10. "Battlefield Earth," long a punchline as one of the worst movies ever made, has a 2.5/10 rating on 84,000 ratings. "From Justin to Kelly" has a 1.9/10.

"Snow White" is worse than all of them.

This is what happens when you lose sight of important priorities. Disney used to be the preeminent family entertainment company because it prioritized quality storytelling, top-notch filmmaking, and consistent focus. Now? It's on pleasing certain audiences and hitting certain targets.

It's failed. Economically, critically, and with audiences. At this point, it's worth asking top company executives: was it worth it?