Nasty 'Snow White' Star Nuked Into Oblivion With Savage Takedown: PHOTO

The son of a "Snow White" producer destroyed Rachel Zegler with some incredibly blunt comments.

The "Snow White" remake with Zegler and Gal Gadot has been nothing short of a total disaster for Disney.

The film's opening domestic weekend haul reportedly was just $42.2 million against a budget that's believed to be around $250 million.

That's not bad. It's absolutely pathetic. Turns out the star of a movie attacking Trump voters and ripping the original film was a bad PR strategy. Who could have ever seen that coming?

Son of "Snow White" producer rips Rachel Zegler.

A recent report from Variety claimed producer Marc Platt flew to New York to tell Zegler to chill the hell out amid growing PR problems prior to the film's release. The situation got so bad that Disney had to give Gal Gadot - an Israeli and former IDF member - security due to threats, according to the same report.

Now, Marc's son Jonah fired back at someone on Instagram claiming his father flying to see Zegler was "creepy" and "uncalled for."

Jonah wrote the following on Instagram in a now-deleted comment, according to PEOPLE:

"You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for. This is called adult responsibility and accountability. And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

You can see a screenshot of the now-deleted post below.

It's hard to imagine this situation getting much worse for Disney. Zegler went on the worst PR tour in recent memory and the son of the film's producer openly flamed her.

The specific post that is believed to have sparked the conversation with Marc Platt involved Zegler tweeting about the war in the Middle East…..while promoting the film's trailer.

Despite Platt flying to see her, the post from August 12, 2024 still remains up and can be seen below.

I don't blame any film producer for not wanting incredibly divisive politics about a war inserted into the promotion of a film.

Who would? Movies are supposed to be about entertainment. Going to the theater is an opportunity to unplug, relax and enjoy a film.

It's not supposed to be tied to a conflict on the other side of the globe. However, Zegler clearly didn't get the message because she never took the post down, and the film is now crashing like an asteroid. Go woke, go broke.

It's a situation we've seen unfold over and over again.

Best of luck to Disney when it comes to making its money back because that's almost certainly not going to happen. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.