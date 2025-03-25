Woke 'Snow White' Movie Suffers Pathetic Box Office Numbers

The box office numbers for the new "Snow White" movie are a complete and total disaster.

The remake with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has been hammered with controversy ever since the former started promoting the film.

Instead of promoting it, the Hollywood actress decided to go woke, and it was off to the races from there.

"I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," Zegler said long before the movie came out when discussing the new version, according to Fox News.

Zegler followed up those brain-dead comments by attacking supporters of President Donald Trump. That's simply not good for business.

"Snow White" bombs at the box office.

The film premiered last week, and all early signs pointed to it being a flop. Now, the numbers are in, and calling it a flop doesn't even begin to sum it up.

The film's domestic weekend haul was just $42.2 million. That's terrible for a blockbuster film with an established brand and generations of fans already cooked in.

To make matters worse, the film's budget is believed to be somewhere around $250 million. It's unclear if that number includes the marketing budget. It's standard for major Hollywood films to have a marketing budget that matches its production budget.

That means Disney is going to take an absolute bath no matter what on the film. Turns out, going woke, trashing the original story and alienating half the voters in the country isn't a recipe for success.

Who could have ever seen that coming? You all know the saying. Go woke, go broke.

A film's opening weekend is almost always its best performance. Most films experience sharp declines in the weeks that follow. It's very rare that a film sees a boost, and that often only ever happens because of good word of mouth.

Given the insanely negative press surrounding "Snow White," it's hard to imagine that's going to be the case here.

Disney better start preparing to accept some horrible numbers in the coming weeks. It would take a miracle at this point for the sinking ship that is "Snow White" to stay afloat. Hopefully, this cautionary tale serves as a lesson for others. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.