Sir Paul Goes Silent, Snowboarder On The Lam, And The Baldwins Work Things Out

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It’s Saturday, which means it’s time to catch up on some of the news you may have missed from this week with a little help from The Punch-Up.

And what a week it was…

We had Paul McCartney putting out a completely silent protest song, a snowboarder is wanted for some wild crimes, and Alec Baldwin and his wife revealed that they had to seek professional help.

There’s plenty more news where that came from, so let’s dig right on in!

Keith Olbermann slammed soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo for visiting the White House. The former ESPN host made these comments on X, which is impressive considering how hard it is to type in a straitjacket.

A former Olympic snowboarder currently on the run from authorities has had the reward for his capture upped to $15 million. He’s wanted for drug trafficking, murder, and for shredding some tasty gnar, brah!

Olivia Nuzzi’s ex-fiancé claims that the political reporter accused of a texting affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also had an affair with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford. If true, it sounds like Nuzzi was getting around Washington, DC, better than a middle school field trip with a meticulously planned itinerary.

Joy Reid says that she would "freak out" if she saw a naked man in the women’s locker room. So, it’s true: even a broken, unhinged clock is still right twice a day.

New Doritos and Cheetos using natural food coloring will hit shelves early next month. The new snacks will have less vibrant colors, marking the first time the Trump Administration has made anything less orange.

Pope Leo has revealed his strategy for playing the game Wordle. He says he picks a different starting word each day, and then for his second, he just throws up a prayer.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.