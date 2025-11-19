Even Joy Reid Agrees Men Don't Belong In The Women's Locker Room

You know the situation is egregious when even Joy Reid starts talking common sense.

The former MSNBC host — one of the most consistently far left voices in media — has now weighed in on the Los Angeles locker room incident involving musician Tish Hyman. And somehow, in the most unexpected plot twist of 2025, Reid is siding with the woman who objected to a biological male exposing himself in the women's locker room.

Reid addressed the controversy on her Reid This Reid That podcast this week. And if you're familiar with her politics, you may want to sit down for this one.

"I would be disturbed. I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies," Reid said. "If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out, too."

Just to be clear, this is the same Joy Reid who chided the GOP for being "obsessed with trans people," claimed men in women's sports wasn't an actual problem and accused Republicans of "dressing up transphobia as feminism."

But apparently even she has her limits, and those limits include penises in the women's locker room.

"What it’s saying is if I turn around and I see a pee-pee, a penis in front of me inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there somebody — a naked man — in this room?’" Reid continued.

Oh! So we agree then that humans with "pee-pees" are, in fact, men?

By the way, Joy's explanation of how she would handle the situation is exactly what Tish Hyman did. She reported the man to management. And for that, she was kicked out of the gym with her membership revoked.

As OutKick has previously reported, Hyman says a trans-identifying male with a violent criminal history repeatedly entered the women's locker room at the former Gold's Gym Beverly Center (now owned by EōS Fitness) in Los Angeles. California law allows anyone to enter sex-separated spaces based on "gender identity," leaving women with little recourse when a biological male walks in exposed.

Hyman's original video went viral after she claimed the gym terminated her membership for complaining. She later confronted California State Senator Scott Wiener at a community meeting, telling him, "I was attacked in a woman’s locker room by a self-identifying trans with a documented history of domestic violence," before describing how the situation escalated.

Reid, surprisingly, didn't dismiss any of that. Instead, she endorsed Hyman's right not to feel threatened or uncomfortable.

"Because just the world we live in, just from a safety standpoint and just from a privacy standpoint… I can see why she would have gone and reported to management," she said, adding: "Because if she’s uncomfortable, does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?"

It's not often Joy Reid and common sense end up in the same room — or, in this case, the same locker room — but here we are. And if even she is saying this has gone too far, it's probably safe to say the rest of America reached that point a long time ago.