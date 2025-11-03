California Woman Says Gym Revoked Her Membership For Calling Out Man In Women's Locker Room

Tish Hyman confronted a man in the women’s locker room at a Los Angeles Gold’s Gym after weeks of alleged harassment.

A California woman says her gym membership was revoked after she objected to a man repeatedly entering the women's locker room at a Los Angeles Gold's Gym.

Tish Hyman posted a video on social media showing a confrontation that took place on Nov. 2. The man, who is seen walking toward the women's restroom as other members express concern, has reportedly been using the women's locker room for weeks.

Hyman says multiple women filed complaints, but nothing changed.

"I need everyone to hear this," Hyman wrote on Instagram. "Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room harassing us, and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!"

Hyman said she was terrified when the man entered the locker room behind her and allegedly called her a "bitch" in a deep, angry voice.

"I RAN OUT INTO THE GYM SCREAMING THERE IS A MAN IN THE REST ROOM!!" she wrote. "I called for help and men in the gym got involved, THANK GOD and the staff finally decided to act."

Staff eventually removed the man from the area, but they kicked Hyman out, too.

"They removed him — but then they turned around and terminated my membership too, as if I was being punished for speaking up," she wrote. "I WAS LITERALLY SCARED. THE WOMEN IN THE GYM ALL AGREED WITH ME. MANY were relieved that someone finally said something out loud."

Hyman added: "Should we keep giving gyms our money if they won’t protect us? IS IT TIME we CANCEL our GYM memberships until they understand that women’s safety isn’t negotiable!??"

Tish Hyman: 'I'm being punished for not wanting to be naked in front of men in the restroom.'

Later, on her Instagram stories, Hyman lamented losing her gym membership and detailed the online harassment she's since received from people calling her names like "TERF" (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

"I'm so sad right now because I just feel like I'm being punished for speaking up. I feel like I'm being punished for not wanting to be naked in front of men in the restroom," she said. "I feel like I'm being assaulted for not wanting to do this. It's not right."

Another gym member posted video of Hyman after her removal, in which she is seen speaking out loudly to others nearby.

"Everybody saw that man in the f*cking locker room," she said. "No one's saying sh*t. And I'm f*cking done with it."

OutKick's Riley Gaines shared the footage on X, praising Hyman for refusing to stay silent.

"If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has," Gaines wrote. "God bless you for speaking the truth loudly."

Hyman has documented other incidents involving the same man. In a video posted last week, the individual is seen walking through the locker room wearing a sports bra and reportedly told Hyman she should leave the locker room because "straight women like d*ck, and they’re probably looking at me more than you."

Keep in mind underage girls also use this locker room.

Gold's Gym Beverly Center, where the incident occurred, was acquired by EōS Fitness last week. OutKick reached out to both Gold's Gym and EōS Fitness for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

It's worth noting, though, that many gyms have policies prohibiting the use of cameras or recording devices in locker rooms, and the company could cite that rule as justification for terminating Hyman's membership.

Just Another Day In California

Under California law, individuals are allowed to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their self-declared gender identity. That includes gyms.

"You have the right to use the restroom consistent with your gender identity… both in public settings, like schools, and at your workplace," California’s Attorney General states in its official "Know Your Rights" guidance.

Hyman is now urging others to speak up and to consider walking away from gyms and other establishments that fail to protect women.

"Men, think of your wives, sisters, mothers and daughters," she wrote on Instagram. "Stop men from bullying, harassing and assaulting women in locker rooms."