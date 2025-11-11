Woman Kicked Out Of Gym Confronts Sen. Scott Wiener Over Locker Room Incident

The Grammy-nominated musician called out California's gender policies during a fiery exchange with Sen. Scott Wiener, insisting: “Trans women are men."

A Grammy-nominated musician who went viral after confronting a man in the women’s locker room at a Los Angeles gym just took on one of California’s most powerful state lawmakers.

Tish Hyman confronted Democratic State Senator Scott Wiener at a town hall-style "Women's Safety Concerns" meeting this week to ask when the state would take action to protect women from male predators in their locker rooms and other private spaces.

"As the only black lesbian here, can I please ask you a question?" she began. "Because I flew here to do that."

Hyman described her recent experience at Gold’s Gym Beverly Center — now owned by EōS Fitness — where she says a trans-identifying male with a criminal history of domestic violence followed her into the women's locker room and verbally harassed her. When she complained to staff, she says she was the one who got kicked out.

"I was attacked in a woman’s locker room by a self-identifying trans with a documented history of domestic violence," she told Wiener. "I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female-only spaces. What would you say to women who are seeking assurance that their safety will be protected from men who, by California law, can self-ID as women in women-only spaces?"

Wiener, a self-described "drag queen advocate" and frequent attendee of San Francisco's leather-clad kink festival, struggled to respond.

"We want everyone to be safe," Wiener said. "And we also know that we have trans people — both men and women — who are men and women… so trans women are women."

That’s when Hyman hit back with a line that drew an immediate reaction across the room.

"They are not. They are men."

The crowd gasped as others in the room and the moderator quickly shouted, "trans women are women."

"I was assaulted by men," Hyman continued. "He broke his wife’s jaw so bad she needed reconstructive surgery."

She was referring to Kyle Grant Freeman, the trans-identifying male she encountered in the gym locker room last month. In 2022, he was sentenced to a year in prison in Ohio after pleading guilty to savagely beating his then-wife. Then, he took her name, Alexis.

"I appreciate you talking about it," Wiener, clearly flustered, said. "I think we need to protect the safety of all women. Obviously, that’s incredibly important. And I also know that trans women are also brutalized in this country, so women and cisgender women are brutalized in this country."

Women and… cisgender women?

The Left's Identity Hierarchy — And The Uno Reverse

What makes this moment so powerful isn't just Hyman's passion and fearlessness. It's who she is: a black, lesbian woman who has experienced real trauma. The kind of voice Democrats usually clamor to uplift.

She mentions multiple times in this interaction with Wiener that she is a black, lesbian woman.

And, typically, I don't love it when people pull the race card or the sexuality card in order to somehow gain the moral high ground in an argument. But in this case, I think Hyman does it beautifully and strategically. She's beating the Left at their own game.

Because when a white man calls himself a woman, the entire progressive hierarchy gets rearranged. In that hierarchy, "black lesbian woman" suddenly ranks below "trans woman." Even if that "trans woman" is a white man.

"You guys are not protecting women," Hyman said as she got up to leave. "Don’t let them use our blackness and our civil rights as a reason to pass weird laws for children to transform. It’s wrong."

She added: "My sister’s in jail. She can’t get free tampons. But she can get free transformation medication."

Just another example of the state of California failing to protect women — unless, of course, they are actually men.

Sen. Scott Wiener has backed numerous pieces of legislation around the topic, including supporting so-called gender-affirming care for minors, allowing non-binary designations on government IDs and ending the mandatory inclusion of adults who have intercourse with minors on sex-offender registries, arguing that the law "disproportionately targets LGBT young people."

He also floated the idea of schools offering "Drag Queen 101" as part of the K-12 curriculum.