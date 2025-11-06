Transgender Person Who Used Women's Locker Room At Gold's Gym Stole Ex-Wife's Name

Grant Freeman pleaded guilty in 2022 to assault, later allegedly exposed himself in women's locker room at Gold's Gym

There's now further background on the upsetting story of Alexis Black, a male who invaded a women's locker room at a Gold's Gym in Southern California recently.

Turns out that Black, who now identifies as transgender, is more disturbed than the incident and his response would indicate.

While living in Ohio as a man, Black was convicted of assaulting his now ex-wife, per a report from the New York Post. And even more upsetting, he reportedly took the name of his ex-wife, the victim of his crime, as his own when deciding to dress like a woman.

Formerly known as Grant Freeman, Black pleaded guilty in 2022 to beating his wife Alexis Freeman, to the point where she had a compound fracture in her jaw. As well as "other serious injuries," according to the Post's report.

"Kyle Grant Freeman caused serious physical harm to the victim. The victim suffered a compound fractured mandible, which resulted in her needing surgery," said court documents regarding the incident. He was then sentenced to a year in prison. It was the latest in a long line of criminal activity, with convictions for domestic violence and drug trafficking, along with numerous charges for other crimes.

That's who's receiving unconditional support from EōS Fitness, the owners of that particular Gold's Gym.

Male Transgender Individual Disturbingly Takes Ex-Wife's Name

Black was accused of exposing himself in the women's locker room, as well as harassing biological females using the facility. In a completely unsurprising turn of events, management sided with the transgender individual with a track record of abusing women, over the women wanting to have spaces reserved for their use.

Turns out, he's even worse than that.

Taking the name of your ex-wife as a new "transgender" name is disturbing, to say the least. Even more so considering his track record of anti-social behavior, particularly toward women.

It's creepy, and it indicates an even more unsettling underlying motivation for this lifestyle change.

The woman who engaged Black in the locker room, Tish Hyman, posted Freeman's arrest record on Instagram several days ago, highlighting who this person actually is.

But instead of receiving support and apologies from the gym, Hyman had her membership revoked. As always for the left, it's about protecting their ideology first, last, and always.