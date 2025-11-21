We Just Learned The Pope's Wordle Strategy... And That He's The Only One Still Playing It

So at least one person is still very much into Wordle

I thought the game Wordle died when The New York Times bought it, but it has at least one very big fan who lives in Vatican City and wears a giant hat.

…No, not him. I was talking about Pope Leo.

Back in 2020, when people were stuck inside because COVID was going to go around killing everyone's grandparents and shaking kids down for their lunch money (I assume that's why all the schools were closed), people had a lot of time to kill. Some wasted it watching Tiger King. Others learned how to make bread. But for some, COVID times were all about Wordle.

Wordle was wild. You guessed one five-letter word after another until you guessed the five-letter word of the day. People went nuts for it and posted their scores on social media, as if anyone cared that it took them 4 guesses to figure out the word "QUALM."

"Hey, someone phone up the folks at NASA, they need to hire Cheryl. She just got "GRATE" in three guesses, and she's on a 76-day streak!"

But, as is the case for Tiger King and making bread at your house, no one gives a s--t about Wordle anymore.

Except for the Pope.

According to the Associated Press, the Pope was doing a virtual meeting with young American Catholics when he revealed his strategy for tackling the game each day is to use a different five-letter word.

"I use a different word for Wordle every day, so there’s no set starting word," he said.

Whoa. Now this isn't your Grandpa's pope. This one eats deep dish, cheers for the White Sox, and tells the conventional Wordle wisdom to get bent.

I thought you always used a word with many of the freebie Wheel of Fortune finale letters (R, S, T, L, N, and E) as possible. So something like "TERSE" would get you moving all nice like.

But the Pope goes rogue and just throws five-letter words at the wall.

Has he ever tried "PAPAL?"

He has to have tried it, right?