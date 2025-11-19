Trump-Hating Pathetic Loser Keith Olbermann Attacks Ronaldo's White House Visit

Keith Olbermann went on yet another meltdown — this time over Cristiano Ronaldo daring to visit Donald Trump at the White House.

You asshole!

Two-time OutKick Woke All-Star Champion Keith Olbermann fired up Twitter Wednesday morning, after spending Tuesday waxing poetic about how he used to make a "f-ton" of money, to unleash a pathetic attack on soccer hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

What was Ronaldo's crime? He showed up to the White House, which is occupied by Olbermann's mortal enemy, Donald Trump.

"Crawl with fascist scumbags and you've become a fascist scumbag," pathetic loser scumbag Olbermann tweeted. This was at 5:23 this morning. The guy woke up completely triggered, fired up social media and immediately started unloading angry tweets.

For those following along, Olbermann has now determined that Cristiano Ronaldo is a fascist. You know who else Keith called fascist recently? Yep, he called OutKick fascist. "McAfee is an asshole, Trump hates the troops, and you work for a website filled with fascist twerps," Keith tweeted last week.

The problem here for Keith is that this word he loves to use is starting to lose its meaning based on how much he's throwing it around. Look at this Twitter archive of him using the word.

But this is how you battle your way to two OutKick Woke Championships in five years. Do you guys know some of the competitors Keith has beaten over the years? There was actually a rule the first four years of the championship: Winners had to be retired because they were too woke and too good of competitors. Keith was one of those guys. He garnered 58 percent of the votes to beat Joy Reid in the 2025 Challenge.

Do you know how woke Joy Reid is? This guy literally kicked her woke ass.

The Internet Reacts To Keith Being Off His Meds Again