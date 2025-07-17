Shane Gillis Brought The Jokes To The ESPYs & His Girlfriend Brought The 90s Supermodel Vibe To The Red Carpet

Shane Gillis and girlfriend Grace Brassel both had great nights at the ESPYs.

Behind every successful comedian is a smoking-hot Instagram model. There to support, there to laugh, and provide plenty of cover on the red carpet when called upon to do so.

Okay, so maybe not all comedians have a smoking-hot Instagram model on their arm when they arrive for events, such as, let's say, hosting the ESPYs. But Shane Gillis does.

He showed up to host the 2025 ESPY Awards and delivered. It was a performance the likes of which we haven’t seen in a long time, even for those of us who didn’t want to sit through the actual show and caught his jokes on social media.

Gillis, in what was one of my favorite moments from his night of hosting, even paid tribute to the late great Norm Macdonald with a version of a joke he told at the ESPYs when he hosted the award show back in 1998.

Overall, it was widely regarded as a great night for Gillis and for comedy. Well, besides miserable people like Sarah Spain and those like her. They didn’t enjoy it.

Shane Gillis and Grace Brassel came out guns blazing at the ESPY Awards

They probably didn’t enjoy Gillis' girlfriend Grace Brassel's performance either. She was there to support, to laugh, and to provide cover on the red carpet.

Check, check and check. She did all that and more by bringing a little extra to the event. She brought with her some 90s supermodel vibes too.

Thank the vintage Dolce and Gabbana for that.

Other than those previously mentioned miserable people, who isn’t a fan of some '90s supermodel vibes? The ESPYs red carpet may never be the same.

What a night. We got laughs and throwback supermodel vibes all on the same night.

We were spoiled by the comedy power couple on Wednesday night. They weren’t showing up to tiptoe around. They were swinging for the fences.

They both connected and both Gillis and Brassel hit home runs.