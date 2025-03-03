Shane Gillis Might Have Set The Birthday Bar Too High After Girlfriend Calls Hers Spent At 'SNL' The Best Ever

Shane Gillis is going to have a hard time trying to take his girlfriend out to Chili's next year for her birthday. A night in is almost guaranteed to be out of the question.

There's a chance they would have been an option prior to this past weekend. But that's all but off the table now, even if she says she's fine with either option.

That's because Gillis' Instagram model girlfriend Grace Brassel's birthday was on Saturday, and she spent at least part of the day hanging out at Saturday Night Live while he served as the show's host.

No big deal, right? So she got to hang out behind the scenes with some of the cast and celebrities. Well, how about having her label her 26th birthday as the best ever.

That sounds like a big deal. There were 25 other birthdays leading up to this one that didn't quite have the impact hanging out at SNL on her birthday had.

Brassel dropped the "BEST. BIRTHDAY. EVER." in all caps nonetheless. She added that she was "so proud and so grateful," but the best birthday ever message had already been sent.

Shane Gillis has his work cut out for him if he hopes to top his girlfriend's birthday next year

Shane's in a tough spot now. He can't go around pretending that it's the birthday to end all birthdays. He's got to devise a plan in order to top it next year.

The planning to pull that off should probably start now. I'm sure Shane doesn't want to be caught with his pants down trying to come up with something at the last minute.

He was in a no-win situation here. There's no way he would have gotten away with not having her go with him. But at the same time, a one-of-a-kind birthday at SNL, even if the show ended up sucking, would be hard to beat.

For the record, the show didn’t suck. Parts of it did, but Shane more than made up for those moments. Don’t get the wrong idea here. We shouldn’t feel sorry for him.

He's living it up right now. He's on top of his game, has a 26-year-old Instagram model girlfriend, and is coming off of a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win. He'll be just fine.