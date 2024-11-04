Shane Gillis' Rumored Instagram Model Girlfriend Goes All In For The Eagles

Don't look now, but the Philadelphia Eagles have all of a sudden won four straight games. They took care of business on Sunday, holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 6-2 on the season.

After a 2-2 start, they're now sitting in second-place in the NFC East, a game back in the win column behind the 7-2 Washington Commanders. Despite this, fans aren’t exactly happy with head coach Nick Sirianni.

Eagles fans expressed concerns with the coach after the game. The didn't like some of the decisions he made and thought the final score against the Jaguars should have been more one-sided.

A couple of Eagles fans who didn't have anything bad to say, at least not on camera, were comedian Shane Gillis and his rumored girlfriend Grace Brassel. They know a win is a win, and they're not taking any for granted.

The two hit the Eagles home opener together and have attended several games this year, including Sunday's contest where the Instagram model/TikTok star made it clear she's all in on the Birds this season.

It doesn’t get more official than a bathroom selfie covered in Eagles gear with the caption "The Eagles diva." The bathroom selfie alone says a lot, but the caption is the cherry on top.

Shane Gillis and Grace Brassel are all in on the Eagles

You don't throw around declarations like that lightly. Not in Philly. If Brassel says she's The Eagles diva, then by all means you can expect some Eagles diva behavior going forward.

That's not the kind of news the rest of the NFC East wants to be dealing with either. A confident Eagles team that's put together a four-game win streak is tough enough on its own.

Now they have Gillis running around with an influencer who is tossing out the word diva. They're in for it. The pressure is officially on the Commanders right now.

When play wraps up on Monday night, we'll be halfway through the NFL season with 9 weeks in the books. That means the Commanders and Eagles are going to face each other twice in the final 9 weeks.

That could determine who wins the NFC East. Best of luck to Washington as the Eagles start to heat up and have a certified social media star in their corner.