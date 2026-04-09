Sarah Chalke Ditches Her Scrubs For A Cheeky Beach Day, Canada Goes Insane & Balls Are FLYING At The Masters!

Also, Dianna Russini tried to sneak a fastball by the internet and it went poorly.

Over the hump and safely into a big Thursday at The Masters. It never gets old, does it? Hearing those words? Hearing that music? Watching Jack duck-hook one into the forest before our morning coffee? The best.

Now, it's impossible to find on the TV — but I'm not here to complain. There will be no Masters slander in this class. Not today, at least. Not on Masters Thursday.

This is the first official day of spring, in my mind. I know it technically started weeks ago, but did it? Not really. Not until we arrive for the first round at Augusta.

It's here. Spring has sprung. Let's have a big day.

Welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps — the one where "Scrubs" (and "Roseanne!") star Sarah Chalke hits the beach in Costa Rica.

What else? I've got DRAMA at The Masters involving Gary Player and a couple WAGs, Canada has invented a new acronym that will leave your heads SPINNING, and Dianna Russini tried to sneak in an NFL tweet this morning.

We respect the effort.

Grab you an Azalea for obvious reasons, and settle in for a Thursday at the Masters 'Cap!

Balls Are FLYING Everywhere Today!

Poor Jack. I saw that this morning and knew exactly how he felt, because buddy, we have ALL done that.

I've told this story before, but I'll go ahead and tell it again before we get this class going. One time, I had an especially early tee time whilst on vacation in St. Augustine. The sun hadn't even come up fully yet.

I stepped up to the first tee, still half-asleep (hungover), and shanked one so violently to the right, that I nearly took out a little girl who was there with her class on a trip. I'm talking it missed her by inches.

They were all on the putting green, which was to the right of the tee box, and I nearly sent her to the hospital. And make no mistake about it, it was 100% a hospital ball.

I was so mortified, I don't think I hit another shot until the turn. I certainly didn't hit another tee shot. It was miserable. It set my golf game back years.

Anyway, I say all that to say this: Jack Nicklaus yanking one into the woods at 86 and nearly decapitating someone is more impressive than anything any other 86-year-old on the planet will do today.

And you know what? He wasn't the only one spraying golf balls this morning!

Gary Player Vs. The LIBS!

Could you imagine starting your day like that? Just an absolute skull-you-know-what to the other side of the moon. I think I'd just pick up and head to the next hole. Lord knows that's what I do on a normal course.

Chipping is the worst. I've been working on a new pitch shot for weeks now. Weeks. The driver is dialed in right now. I can get it about 270 down the fairway with no problem. It's the final 80 yards that absolutely rocks me. I can hit a 130 shot with no problem. But 80 yards? It's terrifying, and it's been kicking my ass.

Anyway, I've been hitting it pretty well on the range, which means the next time I go and play a round and break it out, I will 100% do this. Can't wait.

Speaking of people who are much better at hitting a golf ball than I ever will be, here's Gary Player angering the LIBS because he called a female reporter "good-looking."

Seriously.

New Masters WAGs, Canada Is At It Again & Sarah!

They are FUMING today because Gary called Anna Jackson a "good-looking chick." That's it. That's why Jeff is concerned.

According to golfmagic.com, Player walked up, looked at the camera crew and gave them a "how are you guys?" before firing off a little flirt towards Anna:

"No wonder you’re smiling working with this good-looking chick, eh."

Gary Player, again, is 90. Ninety! Do you think Gary Player subscribes to the woke rules of 2026, libs? Of course not! He does not care. Anyone here who has had, or currently has, a grandfather knows exactly what happened here.

This is how old dudes talk. My late grandfather was an absolute ANIMAL toward the end. He said things — random things — that made my head spin. Things I couldn't repeat, even to this group. He was wild. God, I miss him. The absolute best.

Leave Gary alone, losers. What if the tables were turned and this was a 90-year-old LPGA star hitting on a 35-year-old male reporter? Would you all be panicking? Of course not. You'd think it was the cutest thing ever.

Make Old People Great Again!

OK, rapid-fire time on this Masters Thursday. First up? We had not one, but TWO major WAG announcements yesterday at the Par-3 contest.

Joe hit on the first one in Screencaps, which means we get to introduce everyone to Viktor Hovland's new girlfriend, Norwegian teacher Tuva Dahl Jensen!

GREAT comeback story for Viktor Hovland! He goes from being the only single guy, apparently, in Ryder Cup history, to debuting a new girlfriend at The Masters! This is how you win your first major, folks. Take notes.

Something tells me Viktor's in for a big weekend…

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaand we're on to the PGA Championship.

Next? Viktor may be struggling today, but at least he doesn't identify as MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+!

For those wondering (duh), MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ stands for: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual+ people.

And to think, we nearly made them the 51st state. Could you imagine? What a country.

Next? Dianna Russini tried to sneak a fastball by the internet today, and it went… poorly:

I could go on and on — literally. There are over 2,000 comments on this tweet! I do somewhat respect Dianna for just powering through and going about her day as if nothing happened. It's the Costanza method, and it's not the worst one to use.

OK, that's it for today. While we're on the topic of old '90s TV shows, let's check in with "Scrubs" star Sarah Chalke on the way out.

I know her as "second Becky" on "Roseanne," personally, but regardless, the Algo dropped her on my timeline this morning for some reason, and I'm here to pass along the message.

See you tomorrow.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Do you identify as MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.