Gary Player Causes Liberal Meltdown For What He Reportedly Called A Female Masters Reporter

We've got DRAMA at The Masters, and the thing isn't even a day old yet. But, that's what happens when the bedwetters in the golf world lock onto something – like 90-year-old Gary Player calling a female reporter "good-looking."

That's right. That's what the internet is all riled up about Thursday. If they hate Gary, they'd DESPISE my late grandfather. But, we'll get to that here in a bit.

First? The context.

Player was interviewed by Sky Sports during Wednesday's Par-3 content, and apparently made a VERY NASTY comment to reporter Anna Jackson before she fired off the first question.

According to golfmagic.com, Player walked up, looked at the camera crew and gave them a "how are you guys?" before firing off this little gem:

"No wonder you’re smiling working with this good-looking chick, eh."

Fireworks!

Gary Player doesn't need a pass here

I mean, goodness gracious. Amazing. Anna, according to boots on the ground, powered through the moment like a pro.

"Okay, well, Mr Player, what an introduction that is…" she continued. "You’re obviously one-third of the great honorary starters come Thursday morning. Here you are back at the Par 3, you look so good, you’re playing some good golf, how are you feeling?"

Look, we live in 2026. You can't call a woman beautiful or make any sort of comment about their looks anymore without getting ripped to shreds. It's basically the death penalty nowadays.

Gary Player, again, is 90. Ninety! Do you think Gary Player subscribes to those rules, libs? Of course not! He does not care. Anyone here who has had, or currently has, a grandfather knows exactly what happened here.

This is how old dudes talk. My late grandfather was an absolute ANIMAL toward the end of his life. He said things – random things – that made my head spin. He was wild. I can't repeat half of it. God, I miss him. The absolute best.

But they come from a simpler time, and they aren't about to get wrapped up in this nonsense that we have to deal with every single day in 2026.

"Oh no, Gary Player called a female reporter … good-looking! And then he called her a ‘chick.’ How dare him!"

Piss off. That's peanuts compared to some of the things that could've come out of a 90-year-old Gary Player's mouth. Let him live his life. Stop being so sensitive.

PS: If a 90-year-old grandma said this to a 35-year-old cabana boy, we'd all be laughing about it. So, enough with the outrage.

Gary gets a pass here, not that he even needs it.

Now, back to Thursday, at The Masters.

