NASCAR Wife Samantha Busch Has A Bikini Birthday Wish To Hit A Miami Swim Week Runway

It's Samantha Busch's birthday, and she'll put on a bikini if she wants to. NASCAR's longest-tenured active wife, according to OutKick's own NASCAR expert Zach Dean, is 39 today.

The wife of Kyle Busch, who has dipped her toes in politics and been on a breast implant-preserving wellness journey this year, has her sights set on achieving a new goal for her 40th.

Samantha took to Instagram and let it be known that she wants to hit a Miami Swim Week runway. She announced, "Turning 39 tomorrow… so this is me dreaming out loud a walk at Miami Swim Week for my 40th🐆🔥."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The post, which included a partial resume of some of her "hot mom era" bikini pics, continued, "Because what’s more iconic than strutting into your next decade in a bikini? Here’s to bold dreams, big birthdays, and bikinis at any age.👏"

I'm with Samantha here. There's not much, if anything at all, that's more iconic than strutting into your next decade in a bikini.

Samantha Busch has big dreams of hitting a Miami Swim Week runway for her 40th birthday

I'm officially team bold dreams, big birthdays, and bikinis at any age - if, of course, you can pull off the bikini at any age. It's not for everyone.

Samantha has plenty left in the tank, but why is Miami Swim Week on her mind? It's taking place this weekend and wrapping up on her birthday on Sunday.

I wouldn’t stop there if I was her. Let's have even bolder dreams and bigger birthdays.

Let's put that hot mom era in an extra gear and add a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit appearance to the mix while we're at it. Really hit that strutting into the next decade in a bikini hard.

What better way to wrap this up than with birthday wishes? I can’t think of any. Happy Birthday, Samantha Busch.