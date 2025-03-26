NASCAR Wife Meets With Trump To Discuss Controversial Executive Order

The longest-tenured wife in NASCAR (active, that is), Samantha Bush, left her beach-week in Miami over the weekend for a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

How did YOU start your week? Not by meeting with the leader of the free world to further discuss which sad sap of a country we're going to tariff next!

OK, I don't think Sam was doing that. She was, however, on hand in DC this week for a meeting about IVF – something the Busch family knows a ton about.

Last month, Trump followed through on his campaign promise to make access to IVF easier for families across America. He basically cut the red tape (he's known to do that), and took a machete to the high-cost of treatments.

Some folks loved it. Some hated it. I'm not going to get into the pros and cons and the different viewpoints of IVF, but just know that – like most things Trump does – it was met with cheers and jeers. Weird!

Anyway, Kyle and Samantha Busch have long struggled with infertility. They have two kids, but that doesn't mean it's been easy. Anything but, as Sam has publicly talked about.

When Trump signed his executive order last month, Busch went viral for her emotional response on social media. Now, a month later, she's in Washington to offer her expertise on the subject.

Sam Busch, hot NASCAR wife AND member of the Trump cabinet!

Trump brings in NASCAR Wife Sam Busch

Honored to be invited to the White House to meet with the Office of the Domestic Policy Council in support of the President’s Executive Order to make IVF treatments more accessible and more affordable.

I was able to provide feedback and input based my personal 10-year experience as a patient, as an advocate, and as the founder of The Bundle of Joy Fund. We had another constructive conversation surrounding what contributes to the high cost of treatment, the increase in infertility rates, and trends we see amongst our applicants.

We will keep having the conversations that matter and use our voice for change!

That's our girl! The hottest wife in NASCAR, and now she's taking her talents – and her red dress – to Washington. What a career-arc. Love where this is going.

Good stuff from Trump last month, and better stuff this week by inviting Sam Busch to the bi-monthly IVF meetings. Another win for 47! Adding Sam Busch to the stable? What a move.

She's hot, she's a pistol, she's authentic, and she's a Busch. Kyle is a firecracker and so is Sam. NASCAR's power couple. I've said it a million times over the years. These two run the garage.

And now, Sam runs DC. And, of course, South Beach.

Win-win.