NASCAR Champ's Wife Breaks Down In Tears Over Donald Trump's Latest Executive Order

Promises made, promises KEPT.

Another day, another winning executive order from president Donald Trump. He signs a ton of ‘em, so I don't blame you if you've missed a couple. It happens. You can't keep up with all of them. Literally, it's not possible. There aren't enough hours in the day.

But some EOs are bigger than others – for certain people. Some latched on to the bill that banned men from pummeling women in sports. That was a biggie.

Myself? I'm partial to the one where he brought back plastic straws. The best. Nothing worse than a paper straw. Nothing.

For Samantha Busch – the wife of NASCAR champ Kyle Busch and an OutKick LEGEND – the EO Trump signed last night making IVF more affordable and cutting the insufferable red tape, hit especially close to home.

"Incredible for families facing infertility," she said. "After years of advocating and sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease and deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments."

Sam Busch breaks down in tears on Instagram

Good stuff here from Trump and Sam Busch. Mainly Sam Busch, of course, because she's a regular in our weekly Monday Morning Pit-Stop class.

She's hot, she's a pistol, she's authentic, and she's a Busch. Kyle is a firecracker and so is Sam. NASCAR's power couple.

Obviously, this one meant a lot to her. She's been very open about their struggles with infertility over the years – they do have two kids – and it's made her somewhat of a fan-favorite on social media.

Well, that and the hot Instagram posts, of course.

Anyway, it's been another strong week for Trump in the sports world.

He rode the beast around Daytona on Sunday – triggered a few Libs along the way – golfed with a couple Buffalo Bills on Monday, and then kept a promise to an emotional Sam Busch last night.

It would've taken Biden a month to do all those things. Trump did it in 72 hours.

Let's go have a big Wednesday.