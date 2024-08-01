NASCAR Wife Samantha Busch Activates Vacation Mode On A Gondola In Italy

NASCAR wife Samantha Busch, an OutKick veteran, fan-favorite, and master of her craft, is enjoying the two-week Olympic break over in Italy. 

For those worried – no, the mother of two, and wife of Kyle Busch, ain't over there to play ‘mom.’ Nope. She's in vacation mode, which means wine, bikinis, and a ton of tomfoolery. 

We're big fans of all of that around here, so obviously this is great news to not only OutKick and NASCAR fans, but fans of #content. 

And for those wondering – when Samantha Busch activates vacation mode, the #content flows like authentic Italian wine:

Samantha Busch continues to set the bar for NASCAR WAGs

We don't get Vacation Sam, but when we do, it's always a treat. The First Lady of NASCAR is a #content machine in the summer, and she's off to the races once again in Italy. 

Electric. 

Now, it's a good thing Sam is on her game, because husband Kyle Busch is very much not. The two-time NASCAR champ has been beyond awful this season. Like, bad. Really, really bad. He hasn't won, has struggled to even finish, and even took a right-hook to the cheek from Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Sad. It's never fun to watch the great ones start to lose their fastball, and I fear that's what we're all experiencing right now with Kyle Busch. 

Luckily, though, Samantha Busch ain't going anywhere, any time soon. In a crowded field of NASCAR WAGs – including Hooters Gianna, who's also been on an Instagram heater as of late – Sam sits atop the mountain. Always has, always will. 

Some NASCAR wives rest on their laurels during the off-week and just spend time at home with the family. But not Samantha Busch. Not even close. She's over in Italy grinding her butt off for the #content, and that's why she'll always be No. 1 in our hearts here at OutKick. 

Can't wait to see what's next. 

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.