NASCAR Wife Samantha Busch Is On A Wellness Journey, But There's One Thing She Won't Give Up

NASCAR wife, noted IVF advocate and torcher of Italian vacations, Samantha Busch, has added a wellness journey to her busy schedule as a lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur and mom.

What does that mean? She's opting for healthier choices is all. It's nothing too crazy. We're talking about reducing toxins, balancing hormones, and fighting back against inflammation.

Overall, it's about healthy living and helpful habits for Samantha. She laid it all out on Saturday and had some important information to relay in regard to her boobs.

This new approach isn’t going to disrupt her vacation mode, arguably one of her more important modes, too much. She shared on Instagram, "I’m on a wellness journey—not to be perfect, but to make healthier swaps for my family and me."

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

"Every day, I learn more about reducing toxins, balancing hormones, and lowering inflammation so we can truly take care of ourselves. And you know what? A lot of it comes down to going back to the way things used to be," Samantha's message continued.

"If your grandma did it, it’s probably better than what we do today! That means more home-cooked meals, fewer processed foods, and being mindful of what we put in and around our bodies. But let’s be real—progress over perfection, always."

Samantha Busch isn't trying for perfection, she's making healthier changes where needed

Samantha then hit some quick points about her wellness journey. She's keeping her breast implants and doesn’t have any plans to remove them right now.

She's limiting the use of the microwave, she's going to be switching up perfumes, and will use plastic while traveling. She's also going to continue getting Botox.

Bottom line, she likes having fewer wrinkles and when it comes to her implants, she likes bigger boobs. That's completely understandable.

This is about making healthier choices, not being perfect. There's no reason to have the implants removed or stop the Botox. Not now. She can start thinking about that when she's out of the game.

Samantha Busch is still very much in the game these days.