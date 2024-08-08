Kyle Busch Serves As Wife Samantha's Amateur Photographer As She Torches Italy In Vacation Mode

NASCAR's two-week Olympic break ends this weekend in Richmond with the Cook Out 400. This means a likely and unfortunate end to Samantha Busch's vacation in Italy.

But she's a veteran, and she isn't switching off vacation mode prematurely. Not until she's squeezed out every drop of her time in a bikini first. Then and only then does the vacation mode switch get flipped.

If squeezing out every drop calls for turning her race car driver husband Kyle Busch into an Instagram husband aka amateur photographer, then so be it.

That's exactly what Samantha did Wednesday. She grabbed a white bikini and turned over the photographer duties to Kyle.

The content machine captioned the gallery of vacation pics, "When your race car driver husband turns amateur photographer for your vacation. 📸"

Samantha Busch continues to lead the way among NASCAR's finest

Maybe some amateur photography is just what the doctor ordered for Kyle to turn his season around. A couple of weeks off, Samantha's in vacation mode, and you're relaxing with your feet kicked up in Italy.

If that doesn't help him put failing to finish five of the last eight races behind him, then nothing will. It was an opportunity to reset, get focused and finish strong.

Kyle still has a shot at backing his way into the playoffs and adding to his most consecutive seasons with a win record, which currently sits at 19. Best of luck on accomplishing both.

Back to Samantha. She doesn't have the same concerns her husband shares. She's had another very strong showing this season.

Vacation mode in Italy just added to her already significant lead among the ladies of NASCAR. That being said, I wouldn't expect her to let off the gas at all.

There will be plenty of content from Samantha as the regular season gives way to the playoffs. Best of luck to her competition on not getting lapped by her over the next several weeks.