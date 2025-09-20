Rosie O'Donnell Wants 4 Things To Happen To Donald Trump

Rosie O'Donnell vowed earlier this week to leave TikTok for good, which, frankly, was a bummer for us in the #content game.

Rosie, as insane as she is, was always great for OutKick. If I needed something to write one day because the #content well ran dry, I knew, without a doubt, I could venture on over to Rosie O'Donnell's TikTok and she'd have something waiting for me.

But, now she's gone. Sad. Poof. Just like that. What a run.

Just kidding! Less than 24 hours after saying she was leaving for good, she returned with not one, not two, but SIX unhinged posts about Donald Trump in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's benching at ABC.

Let's dive in, because I need some #content this morning:

Rosie O'Donnell has Trump on the brain at all times

Ahhhhhhhhhh. That's the good stuff right there. That's what it's all about. Hits like crack. Welcome back, Rosie!!

This man said jimmy kimmel was too mean to him - this guy - has not stopped for 20 years - even after he became president - he is a deranged cruel heartless criminal who must be impeached removed tried and jailed for treason if nothing else #SAYNO2TRUMP #epsteinlist

Get him, Rosie! What a caption to go along with the TikTok comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler – a calling card of the left. Even all the way over in Ireland, Rosie is still dialed in on local politics here in the states. Love it.

She wants him "impeached, removed, tried AND jailed for treason." Incredible. That's a big ask, but Rosie's never been one to shy away from filling up her plate.

Also, she's still locked in on the Epstein stuff, too. That's important. The Libs can't forget about that, even with all the Jimmy Kimmel stuff going on. Eye on the prize, Libs! Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!

God, I love that side. They're just the best. The gift that keeps on giving. They suffer from such bad Trump Derangement Syndrome, that they simply can't get him off the brain. It's a disease.

Rosie said she was leaving TikTok for good, and then 24 hours later fired off six posts about Trump, Kimmel, Epstein and Adolf Hitler.

#SAYNO2TRUMP!

Amazing.

PS: the compilation video of Trump just crapping on Rosie? Hilarious. What a heater he was on.