Perfectly Stable Rosie O'Donnell Addresses Her Herpes Before Unleashing Deranged Rant About MAGA Voters

I've lost count on how many Rosie O'Donnell meltdowns we've had just one month post-Trump victory, but this one is immediately the leader in the clubhouse.

Frankly, I'm not sure how Rosie's gonna top it. She's so unhinged, and so insane, that I almost don't want to give her any free airtime. BUT, when she hops on the internet with what she describes as a possible case of the herpes, and proceeds to blast MAGA voters, I simply have to write about it.

Sorry, it's in the handbook. You can't give the Libs an inch. If you do, they'll walk all over you.

So, here's wacky Rosie O'Donnell, with a possible case of herpes, going on an insane rant about Donald Trump voters.

You are welcome!

Solid stuff here from Rosie

My God. It's perfect. It's my favorite one yet. Just a ton to break down here.

For starters, telehealth? Who does that anymore? It's 2024. Rosie is clearly scared to still leave her house because of COVID. Bloodbank guarantee, as Clay would say.

Frankly, I wouldn't be shocked if that's where the fake cold sore came from. Mask-acne is a tell-tale sign of the left. Easiest way to spot someone who has been broken by COVID.

Second, how about the two-minute rant on Trump and the government working in cahoots to unleash UFOs onto the planet? And Rosie thinks this is being done so Trump can scare people when he gets into office.

Because, as she says, that's what MAGA Republicans want – to scare people into submission.

On a totally unrelated note, here's Joe Biden from 2021:

But us mean MAGA people, led by Donald J. Trump, are the ones who plan to instill fear on Day 1 in office. That's it. You got us, Rosie!

All in all, a really solid update here from Rosie O'Donnell. Can't wait to see how the possible herpes turns out.

Stay tuned!