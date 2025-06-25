Roger Clemens Had One-Word Response To Donald Trump's F-Bomb Drop

Roger Clemens and Donald Trump are the best 1-2 punch in baseball.

Cy Young pitcher (should be Hall of Fame) Roger Clemens is all in on Donald Trump telling Israel and Iran to piss right the hell off.

And, frankly, so am I!

Look, Trump gives us so much #content each and every day, it's almost hard to keep up. I can't write about all of it, because I would literally never sleep. It's such a fire-hose of crap, it's not possible for a person to keep up.

So, I pick and choose what I really latch onto … and Trump dropping the F-bomb yesterday on live TV like a pissed-off dad was maybe my favorite Trump moment of all-time.

And Roger agrees!

Trump had a great day!

Roger! Red-pill Roger! Our man. That's #MYACE! Again, he should 1000000% be in the HOF, but whatever. It's a joke of a place at this point. No Roger? No Barry? No Schilling? Come on. Gross.

Anyway, back to Trump … I can't stop watching him make the Libs squirm on live TV. You know the execs at CNN and MSNBC were SWEATING over that one yesterday. God, I wish I could've seen it.

Personally, I think it was Trump's finest day. Seriously. The guy just dropped a giant ‘f--k you’ on TV, as the sitting president! Never seen anything like it. It was peak pissed-off dad stuff. I know, because I used to be on the receiving end of it as a kid.

It wasn't just the f-bomb, though. It was just a masterclass of a day for 47.

He later stuffed AOC in a locker by calling her a bumbling idiot in maybe his longest Truth Social post ever, torched Jerome Powell for being a LOSER, and also told Putin to kiss his ass.

What a day. What a WEEK! And they call this the ‘dead period’ for #content.

Yeah, whatever you say! Not with Trump trying to create world peace. Can't wait to see what today holds.