Trump Drops Savage F-Bomb, Slams CNN And MSNBC: WATCH

President Donald Trump was in rare form Tuesday morning.

Iran and Israel agreed to a ceasefire late Monday after 12 days of combat operations, and it appears the ceasefire is already in a fragile state.

Prior to the ceasefire officially starting, both sides appeared to try to land some final blows in the war. It's not an unusual tactic, but it's not making the President happy.

President Donald Trump drops f-bomb.

Trump was fired up amid reports Israeli jets were soaring towards Iran with the ceasefire already in effect after alleged Iranian violations. Trump wasn't pleased, and dropped an f-bomb to make his feelings clear.

"They have been fighting for so long and so hard that they don't know what the fu*k they're doing. Do you understand that," Trump told the press early Tuesday morning when departing the White House for the NATO Summit. America's 45th and 47th President later clarified on Truth Social that the Israeli planes would return without carrying out a massive attack.

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Trump also slammed CNN and MSNBC for questioning whether the B-2 strikes he authorized took out the nuclear targets in Iran.

"You know what they're doing? They're really hurting great pilots that put their lives on the line. CNN is scum and so is MSDNC. They're all, and frankly, the networks aren't much better. It's all fake news," Trump further told the press.

Trump added that Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility is "under rock" and can never be rebuilt after 12 GBU-57 30,000-pound bunker busters hit it. Two more GBU-57s hit the Natanz facility as cruise missiles struck Isfahan.

Trump also stated on Truth Social Tuesday morning that the Iranian regime "WILL NEVER REBUILD THEIR NUCLEAR FACILITIES!"

While the United States doesn't have an official battle damage assessment, it's hard to imagine 360,000 pounds of explosives on one target is survivable for any facility.

Now, we wait to see if the fragile ceasefire will hold or if the war will turn back on. How do you think this situation ends? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.