Military Releases Awesome Night Vision Footage Of B-2s That Rocked Iran: WATCH

The United States hit two Iran nuclear sites with a total of 14 bunker busters. A third was hit with cruise missiles.

The military released official video of the B-2 stealth bombers that rocked and rolled against Iran.

President Donald Trump ordered a massive strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - early Sunday morning local time.

Fordow and Natanz were hit with GBU-57s and cruise missiles cleaned up at Isfahan. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at Qatar, which were quickly dispatched with zero casualties.

It was a sweeping American victory.

Military releases footage of B-2 bombers.

People previously saw footage of the bombers returning from Operation Midnight Hammer (all-time great name), and there's now official video released by the government.

The military released night vision footage of the B-2s stealth bombers departing for a roughly 37-hour round trip to flatten Iran's nuclear program.

That's some epic content when it comes to the part of the video where the planes were leaving. Even neater is the fact the military ran a massive decoy campaign.

The Air Force sent several bombers west towards Guam while the actual strike force headed east. Media reported on the bombers going to Guam - something I immediately said didn't add up - while the actual strike package linked up and caught Iran with its pants down.

It's borderline stunning how poorly Iran has performed in this war. All bark. No bite. They talked trash for more than 40 years, and have been massacred in a little more than a week.

Now, they got an up-close look at American military power, and I have no doubt they didn't love the show.

