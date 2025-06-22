Insane Iran Attack Details Released, Shows Unstoppable Power Of America's Military

The American military hit Iran with an unprecedented amount of firepower.

President Donald Trump ordered the military to take action against three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan - on Saturday local time in America.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors," Trump announced, in part, Saturday night on Truth Social.

Iran strike details released

Now details of the operation, named Operation Midnight Hammer, are becoming clearer, and the amount of hell the military unleashed is unlike anything the world has seen in conventional combat before.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, addressed the media with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth early Sunday morning and laid out what happened.

Caine revealed there was a significant deception campaign that centered around a number of B-2s heading to Guam as a decoy. That deployment was widely reported on Saturday morning.

"The main strike package comprised of seven B-2 Spirit Bombers, each with two crew members, proceeded quietly to the east with minimal communications...Once over land, the B-2s linked up with escort and support aircraft in a complex, tightly timed maneuver, requiring exact synchronization across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace - all done with minimal communications," Caine explained to the press.

Caine revealed submarines launched more than "two dozen" cruise missiles at "key surface" targets around 5:00 p.m. EST.

The strike package was supported by fourth-generation and fifth-generation fighter jets that pushed out ahead of the bombers. That likely includes F-22s, F-35s and F-18s armed with electronic jamming equipment.

Caine also told the media that fighter jets with the strike package used "preemptive suppressing" fire against threats along the way, and the military doesn't believe the Iranians got a single shot off at the air package on the way in or out.

There were a total of 14 GBU-57s dropped at two sites - Fordow and Natanz - and the bombs hit around 2:10 a.m. local time in Iran. That's 420,000 pounds of ordinance. Hard to imagine anything survived that. You can watch Caine break down the attack in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lastly, I've been writing and talking for months about how this attack would unfold with the GBU-57, stealth bombers and stealth escorts. A lot of people told me I was wrong or didn't know what I was talking about. Well, the sun is up now on Sunday in America, and I think it's safe to say I called how Fordow would be taken out with 100% accuracy. You love to see it. What do you think of the strikes? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.