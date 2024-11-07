Roger Clemens Still Has His Fastball, Roasts Trump Haters

Pitching great Roger Clemens is going from pitching strikeouts to telling President-Elect Donald Trump haters to ‘get out’ after the former President's reelection victory on Tuesday night.

"Whoever said I'm leaving America if Trump wins…" don't let the door hit you in the ass on the way out!" the 11-time All-Star and seven-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher tweeted out on X.

MANY CELEBRITIES CLAIMED THEY WOULD LEAVE THE COUNTRY

Clemens' comments come after Donald Trump overwhelmingly won Tuesday night's Presidential election, which again proved pollsters wrong that believed it would take days for us to find out who the next President would be. Instead, it was correctly presumed before midnight that Trump would most likely win based on the Electoral College and state breakdown.

"I am a Republican and I support our President and will continue to do so," Clemens had previously said. "No matter who our President may be, I will continue my support of them and root for them to be successful, just as I did when President Obama was in office."

In the lead-up to the election, of course, there were many celebrities and Hollywood-types that claimed that they would threaten to leave the country if Trump won, to which Clemens is saying good riddance and good luck. (To be fair, it happened on the other side as well when Democrats took the Oval Office in 2020).

YOU CAN'T BRING MUCH CHANGE IF YOU LEAVE THE COUNTRY

Which leads me to my next argument - stop it.

Both sides need to stop claiming they are going to leave the country.

At first it was an "Oh my gosh!" type thing but now, since so many people have said it throughout every election and rarely follow through on it, it has lost its edge and shock value. We're all just trying to figure out and deal with this crazy thing called life that the majority of us, who aren't friends with celebrities, don't care if you live here or not.

In fact, I'd actually give props and respect to those that did follow through on their American departure and head somewhere else because they didn't agree with the current state of the country. At least they proved that their word was bond =- regardless of their political leanings.

Roger Clemens appears to agree, but in a much more heated response, as if he was throwing a fastball on a full-count pitch.

Meanwhile, we'll see if Miley Cyrus, Raven-Symone, Cher, Barbara Streisand, Whoopi Goldberg, Samuel L. Jackson and others will put their passports where their mouth is or if they realize that if they really were upset, that the best way to fight for future change would be to stay here and do so through the legal and judicial process rather than on an island somewhere without U.S. citizenship anymore.