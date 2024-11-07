Steve Kerr Gets Rightfully Torched For Joking About Rape, Murder, Election Fraud After Trump Win

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr almost had a level-headed, normal reaction to Donald Trump winning the 2024 Presidential Election over Kamala Harris. The keyword there is almost.

Kerr endorsed President Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election and then did the same for Vice President Kamala Harris when the Democratic party handed her the nomination. He spoke at the Democratic National Convention telling the world that he hoped the Democrats would get to tell Trump "night, night."

To put it simply, Kerr despises everything Trump and his supporters stand for, so the former President becoming President-Elect yet again was not the outcome he was hoping for.

Given Kerr's endorsement of the Democratic Party and tendency to always put on his political hat when something divisive happens in the United States, he was asked on Wednesday to share his opinion about Trump winning the election.

"I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well," Kerr said.

It was a totally normal, sane, and classy remark from Kerr.

Then he decided to joke about rape, murder, and election fraud.

"I'm just thankful there wasn't any voting fraud this time," Kerr continued. "Last time, all those illegal immigrants who crashed the border, raped and murdered people and then voted six times, that was unfortunate. But thankfully this time everything was clean. It's great that every election has been really valid except for that last one four years ago. Twinkle in my eye as I say that, in case you didn't see it."

Given that Kerr is a liberal, he's not held accountable for joking about people being raped and murdered. He's just a younger version of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who has bashed Trump and half the country for years now without being checked.

The NBA will not discipline Kerr for his rape joke because its beliefs, and most players in the league, align with Kerr's.

Folks on social media, who live in the real world, aren't letting Kerr's ridiculous comments slide.

Kerr kept the ‘joking’ going when asked what his message was to his team ahead of their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

"I just told them in our meeting this morning, ‘Let’s make America great again and beat the Celtics.'"

The Warriors came back to beat the Celtics 118-112 to move to 7-1 on the season.