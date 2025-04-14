Country Music Stars Go Viral For Awesome Reason, Video Has Fans Buzzing: WATCH

Riley Green and Ella Langley are going viral for all the right reasons.

Both talented artists are among the biggest names in country music, and they also share a pair of hit songs together - "you look like you love me" and "Don't Mind if I Do."

Furthermore, the two are currently on tour together. A recent performance has the internet buzzing.

Riley Green and Ella Langley go viral for simple reason.

The two were performing at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas over the weekend when Green hit fans with a simple lyric change, according to Whiskey Riff.

Instead of singing "you look like you love me from" with the original lyrics, Green changed it to clearly describe Ella Langley and her "bangs and boots."

Check out the awesome moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who don't know, there have long been rumors that Langley and Green might be romantically interested in each other. It's not hard to understand why. The chemistry they have together is absurd. Yet, those rumors have repeatedly been debunked and denied by both of them.

However, the video above certainly had fans in the comments feeling a certain kind of way. Below are a few of the comments:

Why he look extra happy? I hope he actually loves her

the way she looks over at him

Loved seeing them perform there

Byeee this is so cute

soooo cute!!!!!!

That was cute 🤭

They've both stated they're not dating, but let's all be honest with each other. They also know exactly what they're doing when it comes to moving the needle.

None of this is an accident. Riley Green 100% knew swapping in new lyrics to describe Langley would set the internet on fire, and that's exactly what it did.

I have no doubt these two will cook up plenty of other awesome moments while on tour together. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.