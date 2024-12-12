Country Music Star Bluntly Addresses Relationship Rumors And Gossip

Riley Green is addressing relationship rumors involving Ella Langley head on.

The two country music stars have a pair of amazing songs together - "Don't Mind If I Do" and "you look like you love me" - and there have been growing rumors that the two might have an interest in each other more than just singing.

On the surface, it makes sense. The two have incredible chemistry, which is why their music is so incredibly popular.

Riley Green addresses Ella Langley relationship rumors.

Langley previously denied the two were dating when addressing rumors that seemingly grew by the day. Her fellow country music star has now done the same.

Green said the following on "The Viall Files: Going Deeper" podcast when asked about the relationship rumors, according to Whiskey Riff:

"Yeah, I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway. But I think that’s kind of the country music fan, like, they love the Tim McGraw and Faith, and the George and Tammy. And when we fist started having the success we did with that song, I kinda told Ella, I was like, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of things said, but I mean, you don’t really have to play into it or not play into it, its gonna be something people enjoy the same way we do when we go listen to those songs. It’s cool to have that one and have that moment onstage with her every night. The title track to my album is called ‘Don’t Mind If I Do,’ and that’s a really big song, so it’s cool to have that one with her and that’s a completely different type of song."

Well, I guess that puts to rest any further debate about whether Green and Langley are secretly dating. As he said, she's too smart to date him!

They're both now on the record saying they're not together. That should more or less end the discussion. Of course, we all know it won't. The internet will continue to speculate.

That's just what people online do. However, it doesn't change the fact both have very openly and bluntly denied they're in any kind of relationship.

I guess we'll never know what could have been. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.