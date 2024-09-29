Country Music Star Breaks Silence On Relationship Rumors

Ella Langley finally addressed speculation she might be more than just friends with country music star Riley Green.

Green and Langley have teamed up for multiple hit songs, and she's also joining the "Jesus Saves" singer on his upcoming tour.

Fans have long speculated the two might be an item given their natural chemistry and how she's skyrocketed up the country music mountain with him.

Are they dating? Fans finally have a concrete answer.

Ella Langley responds to Riley Green dating rumors.

"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him. It's cool to see Alabama people winning," Langley said at the People's Choice Country Awards, according to Taste of Country.

However, she firmly ruled out that the two are dating.

"We’re not dating. We’re just good friends," the "you look like you love me" singer explained.

There you have it, folks. Speculation has finally been laid to rest. Two of the biggest names in country music who appeared attached at the hip are *NOT* dating.

They're just good friends who have come together to release the two mega-hits "I Don't Mind" and "you look like you love me."

Dating or not, the two are an unstoppable force when they team up, and I'm sure Green's Damn Country Music tour is going to be a monster success. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.