Red Sox Opening Day Clip Of A 1950s Fenway Park Ignites An Uncomfortable Conversation

The Red Sox had to limit comments because things went so poorly.

The Boston Red Sox had their home opener Friday afternoon at Fenway Park, and, speaking as a former Boston resident, that's basically a holiday in that (once) great city.

Kids skip school. Parents skip work. Bars are packed by 11 a.m. For the first time since December, the city is actually ALIVE again. You can feel it. Opening Day in some places is just another day.

Not Boston. Not Fenway Park. It's different.

And, unfortunately, so is the city itself. All cities are nowadays, at least compared to what they were, say, 50 or so years ago.

Don't believe me? Well, take a look for yourself, courtesy of the Red Sox and Fenway Park!

This Red Sox clip was an eye-opener for some

So, that clip – posted by Fenway Park and retweeted by the Red Sox – has gone mega-viral online over the last 24 hours.

Can you guess why? No, it's not because the Red Sox, who are now 2-5, are suddenly America's Team. They are not.

It's because folks were quick to point out just how unbelievably different Boston looks today compared to the 1950s. Any city is, for that matter.

Boston, New York, LA, San Francisco, Philly … you name it, they've all gone to hell. Things went off the rails so quickly after the Red Sox posted this, they were forced to limit the comments.

Luckily, we still have a few to pick from:

I could go on and on. Frankly, I'm stunned the Red Sox and Fenway have left this post up. I figured they'd take it down instantly, but they've held their ground … so far.

Look, there are a couple ways to look at this. Some folks will call those commenting on this post "racist." That's the Dems' go-to with these things.

Yes, the video is full of white people, I get that. It's not lost on me. I'm not going to sit here and ignore it, because you guys know me well enough at this point to know that would be BS.

I think what folks are trying to point out here is that very clear lack of A) illegal aliens, B) how SAFE the city looks (again, this is tied into the first point), and C) how nice the city looks (again, tied into A).

Also … we used to dress a lot nicer. What happened to us? We just sort of gave up, huh? Maybe we should try that again.

Anyway, please don't make this a black/white thing. For once, libs, have the ability to think beyond black and white. I know it's hard, but just try it for me one time.

I feel like that's missing the point. Focus more on what the city has become. Focus more on our open-door policy at the border over the past four years. Think about what the Democrats want to do. Their playbook.

They want to flood the zone with illegal aliens, send them to these sanctuary cities (Boston is absolutely one), and have them all illegally vote blue in the election. That's literally their playbook.

It's what Trump ran on, and what he immediately stopped. Be pissed at him for the War in Iran all you want, but he at least kept that campaign promise.

And if you think I'm some bitter Florida Republican spouting off from my free state, think again. It ain't just me:

That's very blue BOSTON booing the hell out of their disgusting, racist mayor.

The same mayor who is notorious for holding non-whites-only Christmas parties. The same mayor who vowed to hide all the illegals in her city from ICE. They HATE her, and Boston is historically blue.

That's how bad things have gotten under Mayor Wu. Again, I used to live there. I have all New England roots. I know exactly what's been going on, and how bad it's gotten. What's that famous line in The Office?

"You can't give me gravy and tell me it's jelly, because gravy ain't sweet."

What a clip. What an amazing backfire. And hey! The Sox finally won yesterday!

Win-win-win.