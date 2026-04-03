Super Lib Politicians Get Booed Out Of The Building At Red Sox Home Opener

Tough to defend yourself against a response like this.

A politician showing up to a sporting event is usually a pretty good indicator of how they're perceived.

Sure, sometimes it's not always totally accurate. A UFC crowd is more likely to be favorable to President Trump than a WNBA crowd, but I have to think that an MLB crowd would likely be a more level playing field.

And, if that's the case, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu are probably going to want to know which idiot staffer thought it would be good for them to go to the Red Sox home-opener.

Because if they thought they were going to be welcomed like conquering heroes… they were mistaken.

Not even the members of the 1986 Red Sox they were posing with could save them.

That's not even the kind of response that you can sit there and be like, "Meh, that seemed to be about 60-40."

No, that was full-on boo birds.

And Wu — she of "No White People at my Christmas party" fame — had to have known this was coming, right?

Why? Because the same thing happened when she showed up to last year's home-opener.

I don't understand a politician's brain. Why even go to the game if you know you're going to get booed this badly? It's not going to help your career; in fact, it does the exact opposite. It tells everyone else in the country, "Hey, you know that state or city I run? Yeah, everyone who lives there hates me and thinks I do a s--t job governing!"

Do they feel obligated to go because they're the mayor or governor? Because they shouldn't.

Never, since the dawn of time, has someone gone to a sporting event and, as they were walking out, thought, "That was a great game, but, damn, I wish the mayor had been there."

Hasn't happened once.

So, if you want to let the rest of the country know that your constituents think you stink — as was the case with New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill when she showed up to a Devils game earlier this year — then by all means, come on down.

If not, well, then just stay home.