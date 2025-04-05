Boston's Insufferable Lib Mayor Viciously Booed At Red Sox Home Opener

Great news for all sane Americans out there today – Boston's insufferable mayor, Michelle Wu, was booed into next week as she was introduced at Friday's Red Sox home opener.

I knew it! I knew normal folks hated this woman. Boston is a liberal city – shocker – but even they know this one is a bad apple. She's the worst. She's a hypocrite, loves to throw no-whites-allowed Christmas parties, and has been harboring illegal immigrants in her city to oppose big bad Donald Trump and ICE.

And the people of Boston know she's a lunatic. We can confirm that now, thanks to multiple reports – and videos – of Wu being viciously booed during Friday's opener.

There's some hope for Boston after all!

Get her, Red Sox fans!

And y'all thought Philly fans were bad for booing Santa! Red Sox fans just booed the crap out of Michelle Wu … and her baby!

Obviously, they're not booing her baby. It's funny, but come on. The poor baby didn't do anything wrong. But this Michelle Wu? She's the worst. Easily the most insufferable mayor in America, and that is saying something.

I lived in Boston under Thomas Menino (RIP!) and then Marty Walsh. Two Libs, for sure, but they were nothing compared to this firecracker currently running the city into the ground.

She's decided to die on the immigration hill since big, bad Donald Trump returned to office earlier this year, and buddy, it has gone POORLY.

See? Just insufferable. The worst of the worst. And she somehow managed to get booed at Fenway Park on Opening Day. GOOD. Music to my ears.

And then the Sox hung a 13-spot on the Cards and mashed 14 dingers to boot. What a day!

Anyway, this Michelle Wu is such a hypocrite, I don't even know where to begin.

"We are safe for everyone."

"To every one of my neighbors back in Boston, know this: you belong here."

"That wherever you're from, if you pitch in, look out for your neighbors, and cheer for the home team, you can build a better future here for the people you love."

Yep, nonsense, nonsense, and very long-winded nonsense with a stupid pun about sports mixed in.

That's 0-3, Michelle! You're out!

Don't forget, this is the same mayor who held a Christmas party for people of color only a few years back. So, to use her words, Boston is a city for everyone … except the whites!

You see how dumb these people sound? The levels of hypocrisy within the Democrat Party is so absurd right now, it's almost like it's all shtick.

But it's not shtick. They're all serious. And moronic.

Luckily for us, the folks in Boston see right through the nonsense.

Play ball!