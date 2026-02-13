Radical VA Governor Abigail Spanberger Gets ROASTED For Grilling Photo Op

You've heard of "the left can't meme." Now get ready for "the left can't grill."

It shouldn't be a shock to anyone that the same party of people who are trying to bioengineer a meat allergy in humans doesn't know its way around a pair of tongs or a spatula, but here we are.

Our leftist chef du jour is radical Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, a woman who ran as a moderate during her gubernatorial race but turned out to be anything but.

And honestly, if pictures like this one were readily available before she was elected, I don't think she would have fooled anyone.

As the old Wendy's lady used to say, "Where's the beef?"

And that's not a rhetorical question, either, because whatever is on that prop grill Spanberger is using looks borderline inedible, if we are being honest.

More like Abigail TrashcanBerger, am I right?

I love when an out-of-touch politician agrees to do a photo shoot like this one.

"Hey look, everybody! I'm just like you! I grill meat type products on my back porch just like the rest of you peasants! Who wants some well-done squirrel meat? Order up!"

She makes the McDonald's CEO look like a barbecue pit master by comparison.

The fine folks on X were not buying whatever Spanberger was selling, as they viciously roasted her in the comments section.

I think I'm going to be sick!

What gelatinous slop are they serving to people over in Richmond?

Someone in the comments section mentioned these could be flank steaks for fajitas, but I have to call BS.

As a Chili's Superfan, I know a thing or two about fajitas, and these look like fajitas if they were made with raccoon meat.

Seriously, though, what is it about Democrat politicians and not knowing how to properly grill meat?

Who could forget Chuck Schumer's infamous "block of cheese on a frozen burger" photo op?

Forget tax returns. The next time you go to vote for a political candidate, you should file a FOIA on their grilling habits.

That will pretty much tell you everything you need to know about who has earned your vote.

This is America, dammit! Our politicians need to start acting and grilling accordingly.