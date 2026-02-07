WEF Nerd Wants To Genetically Engineer Meat Allergy To Stop People From Eating Steaks

This is truly sick and evil stuff here, people!

The anti-meat brigade is at it again!

World Economic Forum Bioethicist (yes, that's his actual title), Dr. Matthew Liao, was at a speaking engagement recently and was droning on about the usual mission statement of the globalist regime.

When talking about how "humans are destroying the planet" or whatever woke garbage he was spewing out of his piehole, the good doctor mentioned something so utterly evil that I had to go back and listen to it a second time just to make sure I heard him right.

You heard it here first, folks! This nerd actually wants to introduce and mass produce a meat allergy to stop people from enjoying beef.

This feels like something that Alex Jones would've warned everyone about a decade ago and we all laughed at him, only for it to turn out to be true.

He even called refusing to give up steaks "a weakness of will."

Where does this guy get the balls!?

"Other people may be willing (to give steak up) but they have a weakness of will, they say, ‘oh, this steak is too juicy.’"

Liao adds that he "is one of those, by the way."

Yeah, sure buddy. The guy who looks like he rummaged through his dad's closet for a suit three sizes too big before junior prom really enjoys a good steak.

How does Dr. Liao plan on making everyone allergic to meat?

Well, by genetically engineering an allergy found in ticks, of course!

"So we have these intolerances," Liao said, "I, for example have a milk intolerance." (No shock there).

"We can use human engineering to make it so that we are intolerant to bovine products."

He goes on to discuss the infamous Lone Star Tick, whose bite can cause an aversion to beef in humans.

Thankfully, everyone in the comments section told this lactose intolerant nerd where he can stick it.

God forbid this guy develops a soy allergy. He might starve!

The left has been pushing this "anti-beef" propaganda for years, ever since AOC introduced her Green New Deal and told us cow farts were causing global warming.

No one is hurting the planet because they enjoy steaks, doctor.

I'm sure you flew into whatever country this speaking engagement is at on a private jet. And if you didn't, the hypocrites who sponsor you sure as hell did.

Stop attacking normal, everyday people for having a ribeye while the leaders who push this "save the planet" nonsense live in mansions and own yachts and fly around the world in private jets.

Miami still isn't underwater like you losers said it would be 15 years ago, so I'm still going to order a sirloin the next time I'm at Outback.

Now kindly piss off.