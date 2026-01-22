There Is No Such Thing As A Moderate Democrat | Tomi Lahren

Let the record show the reality. There is NO SUCH THING as a moderate Democrat.

They don’t exist. They haven’t since 2015, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

So, when a Democrat tells you — or worse — when the fake news media and their fake news Democratic pundits tell you a candidate is a "moderate," just know they are lying and doing so intentionally, with malice.

The latest example of this little bait and switch charade?

Abigail Spanberger in Virginia.

She was billed as a "moderate," remember?

Well, it took less than an hour in office for her to prove she is not only not a moderate, but in fact, a radical.

One of her very first actions was to rescind Governor Youngkin’s order that allowed for cooperation with ICE. Abby wants criminal illegal aliens on the streets. How moderate.

And get ready for a series of bills that will increase taxes on damn near everything, including 4.3% on Amazon and food-delivery services and a 3.8% additional investment tax on top of the state income tax.

Democrats in Virginia have also introduced a bill to eliminate mandatory minimum sentencing for rape, manslaughter, assaulting a law enforcement officer, possession and distribution of child pornography, and all repeat violent felonies.

But there’s more! Under her leadership, the state seeks to extend the absentee ballot acceptance period, prohibit hand-counting of ballots, allow internet-based voting, lower robbery penalties, and enact several Second Amendment-related taxes.

She’s also pushing to redraw congressional maps so just one GOP seat would likely be left, and pave the way for abortion up until birth.

Spanberger isn’t a moderate. She never was.

She was marketed and sold to you in Virginia as a moderate, similar to how Joe Biden was marketed and sold to you as a moderate in 2020.

How’d that one go?

This is their game, y'all.

Lies. Deceit. Bullsh*t.

And it’s happening all over, by the way.

Look at Minneapolis. Does anybody believe Dancing Queen Jacob Frey is a moderate?

Of course not.

But standing next to this alternative, he was able to masquerade as a moderate, or at least, as not a pirate.

And this is just the beginning, my friends.

The midterms are coming. The Democrats in swing states and districts will all pretend to be more centrist so they don’t spook you, but it’s a lie.

I actually have a hell of a lot more respect for full-blown proud communists like Mamdani and AOC. At least they don’t lie about it. At least they put it all out there.

We can take on the snakes we see, but it’s much harder with the ones who slither through the grass.

Don’t fall for it. Y’all are smarter than that.