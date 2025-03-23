Rachel Stuhlman Brings Elite Influencing To Miami Open, Carmen Electra Goes Buns Out & Pitino Finishes Early

Day one of a Sunday to Sunday run

For those of you who missed it, Joe's vacation officially started after he survived a budget flight to Florida with minimal issues and filed Screencaps on Saturday morning.

For the next week he'll be enjoying all that Florida has to offer. He'll be back cranking out content, and doing his best to keep me out of trouble, a week from Monday.

Until then, I'll be holding things down. This is day one of a Sunday to Sunday run.

No, it's not as impressive as the 20-straight-day run, or whatever the exact number came out to be, that Joe went on in February. But it's no easy task either. Joe is a machine.

Rick Pitino and St. John's finish their season early

St. John's won 31 games this season. They won the Big East tournament championship for the first time in 25 years. It was the sixth time Rick Pitino had turned around a program in two years, and they were a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This was the year. A Final Four appearance was within their sights and then Pitino and company ran into an old friend, John Calipari. He had the slicked-back hair, the jacket, and his 10-seed Arkansas team ready to go.

Then it happened, Calipari and the Razorbacks went out and beat St. John's 75-66. The season for the Red Storm and Pitino finished early.

There was no Final Four appearance to take place. There wasn’t even a Sweet 16. A deep run wasn't in the cards for Pitino this year. Calipari stood in his way.

The Razorbacks are in and so are Texas Tech, BYU, Purdue, Houston, Tennessee, Michigan, and Auburn. There's a full slate of Second Round action on Sunday to determine the other eight spots.

I don’t necessarily have a team or a specific game to watch, but it would be fun to see Saint Mary's advance by beating Alabama. The Gaels in the Sweet 16, who doesn’t want to see that?

Incredible Florida man obituary

Once a Florida man, always a Florida man.

Nobody drives this point home better than Arthur Nixon Bates IV. He died on March 5 after he "succumbed to a life of drugs, Marlboros, fast women, and Ford Broncos."

That's right. That's all in the first sentence of his obituary, which was published in the Tampa Bay Times last week. Bates was a Florida man in life and in death.

The full obituary reads, "March 5, 2025 Nick succumbed to a life of drugs, Marlboros, fast women, and Ford Broncos. He is survived by three daughters, none of whom know how they will get by without dad calling to ask for $20 for cigarettes and methadone, one last time."

What a run. Drugs, Marlboros, fast women, and Ford Broncos should be on t-shirts in every gas station in the state of Florida.

The Hooters era officially comes to an end for NASCAR

It's official. Hooters and NASCAR are no more. Zach Dean, OutKick's NASCAR guy, broke it all down on Saturday. It's, as he points out, a sad day.

Hooters has had conflicting reports about their finances, with closures of restaurants and even bankruptcy being discussed the news overall hasn’t been great.

That goes for their relationship with NASCAR, where they weren't paying their bills as the main sponsor for Chase Elliott. That can’t happen. When it did, the Hooters girls were sent packing.

Isn’t there a way to salvage this relationship without having to kick the Hooters girls off the track? Not when the bills aren’t paid.

Last week, the two sides, Hendrick Motorsports - who were getting stiffed by the nonpayment - and Hooters, came to an agreement on a settlement.

The breastaurant, who is trying to hold on to all the brand has built over the years, agreed to pay Hendrick Motorsports, who was suing Hooters for more than $1.7 million, $900k.

Let's hope this is a step in the right direction towards getting the ladies back on the track. Hooters doesn’t need to be the main sponsors of a driver or anything.

It's a sad time for the brand. Let's hope they can figure things out.

Grilling content

- Homebrew Bill writes:

Hey Sean,

As with years past on selection Sunday I grilled up some wings. I tossed them in Blues Hog Raspberry Chipotle BBQ sauce. Wish I would have taken a picture of the flats I did in the air fryer for my wife, as they looked even better. Happy St Patrick's Day!

SeanJo

Bill, this is a great Selection Sunday tradition. Wings on the grill don’t get enough attention or love. We should all be doing it more often.

I hope you had an awesome St. Patrick's Day as well.

Screw corned beef

- Homebrew Bill writes:

I'm grilling tonight

SeanJo

I don’t know if there's anyone out there hitting the grill as often as Homebrew Bill. It's an inspiration. I think I'm going to have to fire mine up later this evening for the first time this season.

The Office

- John from SD sends:

One of my coworkers recommended S3:E1 as required Office watching. Personally love the show and enjoy the humor.

Still grilling

SeanJo

Hey John, thanks for The Office recommendation. If, and that's a big if, I watch another episode or give the show yet another chance, I'll check this one out.

The meat looks fantastic!

------------

That's all for this Sunday's Screencaps. Before I hand things over to some of Instagram's finest, I did finish the gazebo I was working on last weekend.

It was a huge pain in the ass, but I made it through without a complete disaster and, most importantly, it's still standing.

So with that, my Naked and Afraid-style handyman ranking, I'm happy to report, is now above a five. Maybe a 5.3 or so out of 10.

Again, I'm working an adjusted schedule all week while Joe enjoys a well-deserved vacation, so send me all you have from now until next Sunday.

Let's have a week and get those grills fired up.

